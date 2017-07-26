

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hess Corp. (HES) Wednesday said it has revised its fiscal 2017 production guidance.



The company increased net production guidance, excluding Libya, to 305,000 to 310,000 boepd, the upper end of previous guidance. This is even with the loss of 8,000 boepd of production associated with the sale of enhanced oil recovery assets in the Permian Basin scheduled to close August 1st.



The company's E&P capital and exploratory expenditures are projected to be $2.15 billion, down from original guidance of $2.25 billion.



