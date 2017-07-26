NewVoiceMedia today announced that its ContactWorld solution has been named an Enterprise Product of the Year in the Best in Biz Awards 2017 International, the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications around the world.

Almost 300 public and private companies hailing from all sectors of the global economy from more than 30 countries competed in Best in Biz Awards' fifth annual international program. Winners were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges from a wide spectrum of media outlets based in 15 countries.

"More than 20 years after the internet became a must-have tool and medium for businesses, it's fascinating to see how leading firms, as encapsulated by this strong crop of Best in Biz Awards contenders, demonstrate how far we've come," said Mathew Schwartz of Data Breach Today in the United Kingdom, who judged his fourth Best in Biz Awards competition this year. "I was especially struck by how strong the cloud computing segment continues to be not just apps but also infrastructure and how even with the best technology in the world, user interface design and the user experience remains so crucial."

NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld is an intelligent, multi-tenant global cloud contact center and inside sales platform that joins up all communications channels, and plugs straight into an organization's CRM platform for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, ContactWorld ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

"We're thrilled that our cloud contact center and inside sales technology has been recognized as an Enterprise Product of the Year by the unique group of panelists who judged this year's Best in the Biz Awards," said Scott Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer for NewVoiceMedia. "ContactWorld is transforming how some of the world's highest-growth businesses are connecting with their customers and prospects, and winning this award is a great recognition of our commitment to helping our customers deliver a personalized customer service experience and drive a more effective sales team."

For a full list of winners in Best in Biz Awards 2017 International, visit: www.intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2017-winners.

For further information about NewVoiceMedia, visit www.newvoicemedia.com.

About NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia's cloud contact center and inside sales platform delivers more successful conversations.

NewVoiceMedia's 650+ customers include MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards, Inc. has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 65 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and PR and media. For more information about the International program, see: www.intl.bestinbizawards.com.

