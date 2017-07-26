Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Market 2017-2021: Increasing Consumption in Paints Industry

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global precipitated calcium carbonate market to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing popularity of NPCC. PCC is synthesized in various crystal shapes and sizes. A distinct category of ultrafine PCC is NPCC. Commonly, NPCC is less than 0.1 microns or 100 nanometers in size. It is predominantly used in the manufacturing of automotive and construction sealants.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing consumption in paints industry. The consumption of PCC in the paints and coatings industry is growing and expected to grow at a considerable pace over the forecast period. PCC is used as an extender agent to enhance the porosity and opacity of paints, coatings, and inks and also improve their hiding power. PCC helps in reducing the cost by improving the quality and covering the surface in gravure, flexographic, lithographic, and silk screen printing inks. Most commonly it is used as an extender for titanium dioxide.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is environmental hazards. Limestone is an alkaline sedimentary rock, generally found as deposits. These rocks can be present over the ground or underground and spread over a large area. Limestone is generally mined and then processed as per the product requirement. There are several environmental hazards associated with limestone mining that largely affect the natural habitat. Limestone mining disturbs the ground and surface water reserves and water conditions.

Key vendors



Imerys

Okutama Kogyo



Omya

Mississippi Lime Company

Schaefer Kalk



Other prominent vendors



Calchem

Cales de Llierca

CARMEUSE

Lhoist

Minerals Technologies



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



