Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Market 2017-2021: Increasing Consumption in Paints Industry

The "Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global precipitated calcium carbonate market to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing popularity of NPCC. PCC is synthesized in various crystal shapes and sizes. A distinct category of ultrafine PCC is NPCC. Commonly, NPCC is less than 0.1 microns or 100 nanometers in size. It is predominantly used in the manufacturing of automotive and construction sealants.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing consumption in paints industry. The consumption of PCC in the paints and coatings industry is growing and expected to grow at a considerable pace over the forecast period. PCC is used as an extender agent to enhance the porosity and opacity of paints, coatings, and inks and also improve their hiding power. PCC helps in reducing the cost by improving the quality and covering the surface in gravure, flexographic, lithographic, and silk screen printing inks. Most commonly it is used as an extender for titanium dioxide.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is environmental hazards. Limestone is an alkaline sedimentary rock, generally found as deposits. These rocks can be present over the ground or underground and spread over a large area. Limestone is generally mined and then processed as per the product requirement. There are several environmental hazards associated with limestone mining that largely affect the natural habitat. Limestone mining disturbs the ground and surface water reserves and water conditions.
Key vendors
- Imerys
- Okutama Kogyo
- Omya
- Mississippi Lime Company
- Schaefer Kalk
Other prominent vendors
- Calchem
- Cales de Llierca
- CARMEUSE
- Lhoist
- Minerals Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
PART 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/26n96m/global
