

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense giant Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a turnaround to profit in the second quarter as lower revenues were more than offset by a decline in costs and expenses.



Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter beat analysts' expectations, while revenues missed their estimates. Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, the company raised its outlook for earnings and affirmed its forecast for revenues.



Boeing's second-quarter net earnings were $1.76 billion or $2.89 per share, compared to net loss of $234 million or $0.37 per share in the year-ago period.



Core earnings per share for the quarter were $2.55, compared to core loss of $0.44 per share a year earlier. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues for the quarter declined 8 percent to $22.74 billion from $24.76 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $23.02 billion.



Total costs and expenses declined to $18.39 billion from $22.33 billion last year.



Commercial Airplanes' revenue for the quarter declined 10 percent to $15.71 billion from $17.46 billion last year on planned production rates and timing of deliveries. Boeing delivered 183 aircraft in the quarter, down 8 percent from 199 aircraft in the year-ago period.



Commercial Airplanes booked 183 net orders during the quarter. The company had a backlog of more than 5,700 airplanes valued at $424 billion.



Defense, Space & Security segment revenue for the quarter declined 4 percent to $6.89 billion from $7.17 billion last year.



For fiscal 2017, Boeing increased its reported earnings per share guidance to between $11.10 and $11.30 from the prior range of $10.35 to $10.55. The company also raised its outlook for core earnings per share to between $9.80 and $10.00 from the prior range of $9.20 to $9.40.



The revised earnings outlook is primarily driven by improved performance across the company and a lower-than-expected tax rate.



The company still expects full-year revenue in a range of $90.5 billion to $92.5 billion.



Analysts expect earnings of $9.39 per share for the year on revenue of $91.99 billion.



Boeing affirmed its outlook for full-year commercial deliveries of between 760 and 765 aircraft.



