

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $497 million, or $1.71 per share. This was up from $405 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $2.64 billion. This was up from $2.45 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:



