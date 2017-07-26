The "Europe Microscopy Market Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Microscopy is a field of science in which objects are not visible to bare eye can be viewed under microscope. It is used to observe macromolecules and macromolecular complexes at sub-nanometer resolution. Microscopy enables scientists, physicians, and doctors to view live, transparent, and unstained cells.

The visualization of patterns, location, and intercellular details of cells and tissues is possible due to microscopy. Dental procedures are carried out with ease and accuracy with the help of microscopes.

Geographically, the European microscopy market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, U.K., Netherlands, and others.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The European Microscopy Market By Product

Optical

Fluorescence

Super-Resolution

Confocal

Electron

Scanning



The European Microscopy Market By Application

Semiconductor

Life Science

Nanotechnology



The European Microscopy Market By End User

Academic Institutes

Industries



The European Microscopy Market By Country

Germany

France

Italy

Sweden

Switzerland

U.K.

Netherlands



Key Market Player:

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Danaher Corporation

Danish Micro Engineering

FEI Company

Vision Engineering

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Jeol Ltd.

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Vision Engineering



