

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to rise Wednesday morning amid hopes that OPEC's determination to cut supplies will end the global supply glut.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 43 cents at $48.32 a barrel, the highest in almost two months.



U.S. oil inventories dropped a stunning 10.23 million barrels at the end of last week, the American Petroleum Institute estimated on Tuesday. Analyts were expecting inventories to have dropped by only 3 million barrels.



The EIA is out with the government's inventories report.



On Monday, Saudi Arabia announced it would cut August exports to 6.6 million barrels a day. Nigeria will no longer by exempt from OPEC's supply quota deal with Russia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX