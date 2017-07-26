

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) increased its 2017 adjusted EPS guidance range to $6.60 to $6.80. Taking into account a smaller headwind from currency, the company now projects full-year sales to be about $6.3 billion.



Third quarter adjusted EPS was $1.76, up 14 percent compared to $1.55 in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Sales were $1.60 billion, up 8.5 percent from $1.47 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Organic sales grew 8.2 percent.



