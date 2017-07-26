

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) reported a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $33.1 million, or $0.07 per share. This was up from $23.5 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $737.8 million. This was up from $653.8 million last year.



BGC Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $33.1 Mln. vs. $23.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.07 vs. $0.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.0% -Revenue (Q2): $737.8 Mln vs. $653.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $695 - $740 Mln



