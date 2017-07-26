

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy (DTE) increased its 2017 operating earnings per share guidance to $5.26 - $5.57 from the prior estimation of $5.15 - $5.46 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.33 per share for 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'We are confident in raising our operating earnings guidance from a midpoint of $5.31 to $5.42 per share based on our continued strong performance within our non-utility businesses,' said Peter Oleksiak, DTE Energy senior vice president and chief financial officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX