

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures edged lower Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this afternoon.



The Federal Open Market Committee announcement is expected at 2.00 pm ET, and is expected to hold their federal funds target at a 1.00 to 1.25 percent range.



Markets anticipate details about when the Fed will start to unwind its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.



The New Home Sales Index for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of a growth to 611 K from 610 K in the prior month.



Gold was down $5 at $1252 an ounce, having leveled off after nice gains earlier in the month.



