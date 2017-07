WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryder System, Inc. (R) announced the company's 2017 comparable EPS forecast has been revised to a range of $4.38 to $4.58 from a prior range of $4.25 to $4.55. The company also established a third-quarter comparable EPS forecast range of $1.25 to $1.35.



Second-quarter comparable EPS from continuing operations was down 36% to $1.00. Total revenue was up 5% to $1.8 billion; while operating revenue (non-GAAP) rose 2% to $1.5 billion.



