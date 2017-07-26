

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USG Corp. (USG) revealed earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $64 million, or $0.44 per share. This was up from $61 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $811 million. This was up from $769 million last year.



USG Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $64 Mln. vs. $61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.44 vs. $0.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.8% -Revenue (Q2): $811 Mln vs. $769 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.5%



