NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- Accelerize (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE today announced the company's participation as both a sponsor and exhibitor at Affiliate Summit East, held July 30 - August 1 at the New York Marriott Marquis. This sold-out event brings together thousands of digital marketers from more than 70 countries worldwide to network, participate in educational sessions and learn more about the latest technology innovations in the growing performance marketing industry.

As an exclusive sponsor of Affiliate Summit East, CAKE joins a select group of industry leaders that will have a highly visible presence at the event. CAKE's sponsorship includes a booth on the exhibit floor, as well as tables at the "Meet Market," which serves as a connection point for affiliates, networks, agencies retailers and other participants to network and learn more about performance marketing products and services.

The affiliate marketing space has matured into a significant channel for driving sales for advertisers of all sizes. In fact, eMarketer has predicted affiliate marketing spend will hit $6.8 billion in 2020. Additionally, predictive analytics firm, Custora, says affiliate marketing will affect 14% of all ecommerce purchases in the U.S. Couple those statistics with Forrester's prediction that by 2020, U.S. ecommerce sales will hit $500 billion -- and affiliate marketing could impact $70 billion in sales.

"CAKE powers the largest and most influential affiliate networks in the U.S., Europe and other emerging marketing," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "Affiliate Summit East is one of the world's premier performance marketing events, and we are looking forward to catching up with our customers who will be attending, as well as making new connections with digital marketers interested in learning more about CAKE's performance marketing solutions for both brands and networks."

Affiliate Summit East attendees can visit CAKE at booth #3017 on the exhibitor floor and at Meet Market tables 504 and 505. For more information about the event, visit http://affiliatesummit.com/events/ase17/.

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a cloud-based solution to track and analyze the performance of digital marketing return on ad spend, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

