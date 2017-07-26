NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE MKT: IGC), a client of NNW positioned as a first mover in developing a portfolio of products using cannabis-based "combination therapies" for the treatment of pain and other conditions.

The publication, entitled, "Potential Blockbuster Treatment for Alzheimer's Disease Stands Out Among Medical Cannabis Companies," highlights several companies that stand out as leaders in the race to develop a treatment for Alzheimer's, and how IGC may warrant a higher valuation.

To view the full publication visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/potential-blockbuster-treatment-alzheimers-disease-stands-among-medical-cannabis-companies/

"India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE MKT: IGC) is currently readying four cannabinoid products for medical trials, including a potential blockbuster treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Although there are about a dozen publicly traded cannabis pharmaceutical stocks currently on the market, IGC is the only one to have patent filings for a potential cannabis-based Alzheimer's breakthrough. Compared to its peers, IGC's market cap of just over $10.8 million begs the question of whether the value of this innovator is under pegged. A look at the broader market and the company's developments provide further insight.

"The accumulation of amyloid plaque on neurons in the brain is believed to be the major cause of Alzheimer's disease. IGC recently acquired exclusive rights (http://nnw.fm/3QaWV) to its novel tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-based treatment for Alzheimer's from the University of South Florida, where research using an animal model showed the reversal of amyloid plaque buildup. The lead investigator at the university used cannabis extract on transgenic mice and discovered that the cannabis extract actually reversed beta-amyloid accumulation. What this indicates is a potential means of restoring memory function in Alzheimer's patients -- a game-changing development indeed! IGC expects to begin human trials this year.

"In addition to IGC-AD1, the company's other cannabis-based products currently moving toward trials include Natrinol for the treatment of cachexia in AIDS and cancer patients; Serosapse, which addresses various Parkinson's disease endpoints; and Caesafin, which employs combination therapy to alleviate seizures in dogs and cats. Other companies we have seen with this kind of cannabis based runaway potential, have market capitalizations between $25 million to $500 million as compared to IGC's $10 million market cap."

About IGC

In the United States, the company develops cannabis-based therapies. IGC has assembled a portfolio of patent filings that encompasses the indications of Pain, Seizures, Epilepsy, and Cachexia using phytocannabinoids. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. For more information, visit www.igcinc.us.

