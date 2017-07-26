Global Patient Handling Equipment Market 2017-2021: Analysis By Product, Type of Care & End User

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Patient Handling Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global patient handling equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 10.54% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Patient Handling Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing prevalence of disabilities and geriatric population. The increasing prevalence of disabilities occurred due to chronic wounds causing pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and diabetic ulcers have been a major concern in developed and developing countries globally. However, the prevalence of such disabilities increases the demand for patient handling equipment, which fuels the growth of this market in the forecast period.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing government focus on safe manual handling of patients. The increasing focus on regulations and guidelines for safety manual handling by the government provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the patient handling equipment market. Many developed countries like the UK and the US are adopting zero manual lift policies that prescribe the use of patient handling devices. These guidelines and regulations are designed by the government authorities to assist in introducing ergonomic solutions to the healthcare providers to reduce physical injury and stress due to manual handling of patients.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of regulatory protocols in emerging economies. The healthcare system in emerging economies is highly fragmented, especially in developing countries like India and Sri Lanka. These countries do not have a set regulation and legal protocol for safe patient handling in various healthcare settings. Small and medium end-users are not aware of the benefits of patient handling equipment. Poor government initiatives to improve the quality of patient care by developing policies and guidelines for safe patient handling and mandating the use of patient handling equipment is a demotivating factor for the growth of the market in emerging economies.

Key vendors



Getinge

Hill-Rom

Invacare

Stryker



Other prominent vendors



Benmor Medical

Etac

Guldmann

Handicare

Joerns Healthcare

LINET Americas

Mangar Health

Sidhil

Stiegelmeyer

Sunrise Medical



