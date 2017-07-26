Rosetta Genomics Ltd.: RosettaGX Reveal to be Highlighted in Oral Presentation at the 3rd World Congress on Thyroid Cancer

Survey of Clinical Use Demonstrates Potential for Significant Reduction in Unnecessary Surgeries Associated with Indeterminate Thyroid Nodules

PHILADELPHIA, PA and REHOVOT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2017 / Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROSG), a genomic diagnostics company that improves treatment decisions by providing timely and accurate diagnostic information to physicians, announces that data highlighting the integration of the RosettaGX Reveal™ into clinical practice will be presented in an Oral Presentation at the 3rd World Congress on Thyroid Cancer taking place July 27-30, 2017 at the Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston, MA. The RosettaGX Reveal microRNA classifier is a first-of-its-kind assay offering testing from a routinely prepared cytology slide that analyzes the exact cells used to make the original indeterminate diagnosis.

The following oral presentation related to RosettaGX Reveal will be delivered during the Congress:

Presentation Title: "Incorporating the RosettaGX Reveal™ assay into clinical practice can significantly reduce the number of unnecessary surgeries associated with Indeterminate Thyroid Nodules (ITNs)"

Presenter: Nicole Massoll, M.D., Lab and Medical Director of Rosetta Genomics

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Location: Marina Ballroom

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta is pioneering the field of molecular diagnostics by offering rapid and accurate diagnostic information that enables physicians to make more timely and informed treatment decisions to improve patient care. Rosetta has developed a portfolio of unique diagnostic solutions for oncologists, urologists, endocrinologists, cytopathologists and other specialists to help them deliver better care to their patients. RosettaGX Reveal™, a Thyroid microRNA Classifier for the diagnosis of cancer in thyroid nodules, as well as the full RosettaGX™ portfolio of cancer testing services are commercially available through the Company's Philadelphia, PA- and Lake Forest, CA-based CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified labs.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Various statements in this release concerning Rosetta's future expectations, plans and prospects including statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," and like expressions, and the negative thereof, constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, but are not limited to the following: we will require substantial additional funds to continue our operations and, if additional funds are not available, we may need to significantly scale back or cease our operations; we have a history of losses and may never be profitable; if we are unable to expand sales of our diagnostic tests in the United States, it would have a material adverse effect on our business and financial condition; if we are unable to find profitable strategic alternatives for our PersonalizeDx diagnostic testing and services business, it would have a material adverse effect on our business and financial condition; the intensely competitive biotechnology market could diminish demand for our tests and products; the market may not be receptive to any diagnostic tests or therapeutic products using our microRNA technology; we currently have limited sales, marketing or distribution experience and may in the future depend significantly on third parties to commercialize microRNA-based diagnostic tests or therapeutic products we may develop; we are largely dependent upon our distributors for the success of commercialization of our current diagnostic tests; health insurers and other third-party payors may decide not to cover our diagnostic products or may provide inadequate reimbursement, which could jeopardize our commercial prospects; because of Medicare billing rules, we may not receive reimbursement for all tests provided to Medicare patients; if we fail to comply with our obligations under any licenses or related agreements, we could lose license rights that may be necessary for developing microRNA-based diagnostics and therapeutics; if we fail to comply with the complex federal, state, local and foreign laws and regulations that apply to our business, we could suffer severe consequences that could materially and adversely affect our operating results and financial condition; we contract with a single manufacturer for the purchase of microarray chips for certain tests, and the failure of this manufacturer to supply sufficient quantities on a timely basis could have a material adverse effect on our business; and other risk factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rosetta's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Rosetta's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Rosetta does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

