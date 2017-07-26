sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

102,99 Euro		+2,74
+2,73 %
WKN: 867028 ISIN: US6558441084 Ticker-Symbol: NFS 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,66
102,66
14:51
100,38
102,36
14:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION102,99+2,73 %