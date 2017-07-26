

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) announced 23 percent increase in second quarter profit to $497 million from $405 million in the previous year. On a per share basis, earnings climbed to $1.71 per share, up 26 percent from $1.36 per share a year ago.



On average 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.65 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Railway operating revenues increased $2.6 billion increased 7 percent to $2.454 billion last year. Walls Street expected the company to record revenue of $2.64 billion.



