Solar projects generated about 51,800 GWh of electricity throughout China in the first half of 2017, up 75% year on year, according to preliminary statistics from the National Energy Administration (NEA).The figures suggest that PV arrays throughout the country likely generated about 30,400 GWh of electricity in the second quarter. Solar projects generated approximately 21,400 GWh across China in the first quarter of this year.Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) reported last week that China installed about 24 GW of solar in the first half of this year. Distributed-generation PV capacity accounted for about ...

