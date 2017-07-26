

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brink's Company (BCO) raised full-year 2017 non-GAAP earnings guidance by $0.40 to a range between $2.95 and $3.05 per share, reflecting expectation of continued organic growth and a contribution of $.09 per share from acquisitions. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company raised 2019 targets, which now include revenue of $3.6 billion, operating profit of $400 million, adjusted EBITDA of $560 million and earnings of $4.25 per share



