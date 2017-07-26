sprite-preloader
26.07.2017 | 14:44
Puration Inc.: Puration Presents Strategy For $100 Million In Revenue From Recent Grow Operation Acquisition

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2017 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) has published an online presentation to overview the Company's plan to realize $100 million in potential annual sales from a grow operation acquisition announced last Thursday, July 20th. The presentation outlines the future market opportunity to sell its cannabis extracts to Nabisco and General Mills and its potential to displace cannabis pharmaceutical market leader, GW Pharmaceuticals. The presentation is available by following the link below:

Puration's Grow Operation Business Strategy Overview

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Puration Contact:

Brian Shibley, CEO
info@purationinc.com
+1-214-937-9097

SOURCE: Puration, Inc.


