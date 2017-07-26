BALA CYNWYD, PA--(Marketwired - July 26, 2017) - Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania, Inc. ("Company") (NASDAQ: RBPAA), parent company of Royal Bank America ("Royal Bank"), is pleased to report net income attributable to the Company of $3.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017 compared to $2.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2016. Excluding expenses directly related to the merger with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation of $162 thousand, net income attributable to the Company was $3.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Net income attributable to the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $4.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2016. Excluding expenses directly related to the merger with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation of $405 thousand, net income attributable to the Company was $5.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Kevin Tylus, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, "The continued improvement in the net interest margin contributed to our second quarter results. We also significantly reduced our non-performing assets by 28% during the most recent quarter and 34% during 2017. While we are in the midst of our merger planning activities with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, we remain equally focused on the daily operations of the bank and serving our customers."

The merger with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was approved by the Company's shareholders on May 24, 2017. The merger is subject to certain additional closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

Highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 included:

Balance Sheet Trends:

At June 30, 2017, total assets were $808.8 million and decreased $23.7 million, or 2.9%, from $832.5 million at December 31, 2016.

Total loans were $605.7 million at June 30, 2017, an increase of $3.7 million, or 0.6%, from $602.0 million at December 31, 2016.

Total deposits were $622.8 million at June 30, 2017, a decrease of $6.7 million, or 1.1%, from $629.5 million at December 31, 2016.

Asset Quality:

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans improved significantly and was 0.73% at June 30, 2017 compared to 1.08% at March 31, 2017 and 1.00% at December 31, 2016.

Non-performing loans of $4.4 million at June 30, 2017 decreased $2.3 million, or 34.1%, from $6.7 million at March 31, 2017, and decreased $1.6 million, or 26.5%, from $6.0 million at December 31, 2016.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets continues to improve and was 0.78% at June 30, 2017 compared to 1.05% at March 31, 2017 and 1.15% at December 31, 2016.

Non-performing assets of $6.3 million at June 30, 2017 decreased $2.5 million, or 28.1%, from $8.8 million at March 31, 2017, and decreased $3.2 million, or 33.5% from $9.5 million at December 31, 2016. Other real estate owned ("OREO") has declined $1.6 million, or 45.4%, during the first six months of 2017 mostly due to sales of the properties.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company recorded a provision to the allowance for loan and lease losses of $57 thousand and $354 thousand, respectively, compared to $197 thousand and $409 thousand for the same periods in 2016, respectively. The 2017 provision was primarily attributable to the leasing subsidiary.

Income Statement and Other Highlights:

The return on average assets for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 was 1.46% and 1.17%, respectively, compared to 1.02% and 1.06% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016, respectively.

The return on average equity for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 was 21.51% and 17.16%, respectively, compared to 11.55% and 11.77% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016, respectively.

At June 30, 2017, the Company's Tier 1 leverage and Total Risk Based Capital ratios were 9.13% and 14.27%, respectively, compared to 8.49% and 13.30%, respectively, at December 31, 2016. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 8.90% at June 30, 2017 compared to 7.99% at December 31, 2016.

Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 16.9%, from $6.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016 to $7.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Net interest income increased $1.6 million, or 12.5%, from $12.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2016 to $14.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The growth in net interest income was impacted by the growth in average interest-earning assets coupled with interest received from the redemption of a non-performing tax certificate and was partially offset by an increase in the average rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits and borrowings.

The net interest margin was 3.84% for the second quarter of 2017 compared to 3.41% for the comparable period in 2016. The net interest margin was 3.72% for the six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to 3.46% for the six months ended June 30, 2016. The increase in net interest margin was directly related to an increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets due to a change in the composition of such assets coupled with interest received from the redemption of a non-performing tax certificate.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2017 was $943 thousand and decreased $130 thousand from $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2016. Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $1.5 million and decreased $826 thousand from $2.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2016. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily related to net gains on the sales of investment securities which declined $459 thousand quarter versus quarter and $826 thousand year over year.

Non-interest expense was $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 compared to $5.0 million for the same period in 2016 and increased $124 thousand. Contributing to the increase in non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2017 was $162 thousand in merger related expenses. Non-interest expense was $10.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to $10.3 million for the same period in 2016 and increased $279 thousand. Contributing to the increase in non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $405 thousand in merger related expenses.

ROYAL BANCSHARES OF PENNSYLVANIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 -------------- ------------------ ---------- ---------- Interest income $ 9,462 $ 8,181 $ 18,420 $ 16,395 Interest expense 1,962 1,764 3,903 3,487 -------------- ------------------ ---------- ---------- Net Interest Income 7,500 6,417 14,517 12,908 Provision for loan and lease losses 57 197 354 409 -------------- ------------------ ---------- ---------- Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 7,443 6,220 14,163 12,499 Non-interest income 943 1,073 1,454 2,280 Non-interest expense 5,170 5,046 10,546 10,267 -------------- ------------------ ---------- ---------- Income before taxes 3,216 2,247 5,071 4,512 Income tax expense 52 60 52 60 -------------- ------------------ ---------- ---------- Net Income 3,164 2,187 5,019 4,452 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 157 153 200 229 -------------- ------------------ ---------- ---------- Net Income Attributable to Royal Bancshares $ 3,007 $ 2,034 $ 4,819 $ 4,223 ============== ================== ========== ========== Less Preferred stock Series A accumulated dividend and accretion $ - $ 338 $ - $ 672 ============== ================== ========== ========== Net income to common shareholders $ 3,007 $ 1,696 $ 4,819 $ 3,551 ============== ================== ========== ========== Income Per Common Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.16 $ 0.12 ============== ================== ========== ========== SELECTED PERFORMANCE RATIOS For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 -------------- ------------------ ---------- ---------- Return on Average Assets 1.46% 1.02% 1.17% 1.06% Return on Average Equity 21.51% 11.55% 17.16% 11.77% Average Equity to Average Assets 6.77% 8.82% 6.80% 9.05% Book Value Per Share $ 1.91 $ 1.91 $ 1.91 $ 1.91 At June 30, At December 31, Capital ratios (US GAAP): 2017 2016 -------------- ------------------ Company Tier 1 Leverage 9.13% 8.49% Company Total Risk Based Capital 14.27% 13.30% Company Common Equity Tier 1 8.90% 7.99%

NON-GAAP MEASURES: (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net income attributable to Royal Bancshares $ 3,007 $ 2,034 $ 4,819 $ 4,223 Merger expenses 162 - 405 - ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net income attributable to Royal Bancshares (non-GAAP) $ 3,169 $ 2,034 $ 5,224 $ 4,223 ========== ========== ========== ========== Less Preferred stock Series A accumulated dividend and accretion $ - $ 338 $ - $ 672 ========== ========== ========== ========== Net income to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 3,169 $ 1,696 $ 5,224 $ 3,551 ===================== ===================== Income per common share - basic and diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.11 $ 0.06 $ 0.17 $ 0.12 ========== ========== ========== ========== Return on Average Assets 1.53% 1.02% 1.27% 1.06% Return on Average Equity 22.66% 11.55% 18.60% 11.77%

ROYAL BANCSHARES OF PENNSYLVANIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET At June 30, At December 31, 2017 2016 ------------ ---------------- Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,711 $ 21,230 Investment securities, at fair value 135,935 169,854 Other investment, at cost 2,250 2,250 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,276 3,216 Loans and leases Commercial real estate and multi-family 287,692 284,950 Construction and land development 84,910 83,369 Commercial and industrial 116,200 108,146 Residential real estate 56,363 56,899 Leases 56,258 61,838 Tax certificates 1,378 3,705 Consumer 2,892 3,102 ------------ ---------------- Loans and leases 605,693 602,009 Allowance for loan and lease losses (10,262) (10,420) ------------ ---------------- Loans and leases, net 595,431 591,589 Company owned life insurance 20,909 20,781 Other real estate owned, net 1,932 3,536 Premises and equipment, net 4,873 5,398 Accrued interest receivable 3,277 3,968 Other assets 10,161 10,663 ------------ ---------------- Total Assets $ 808,755 $ 832,485 ============ ================ Deposits $ 622,821 $ 629,546 Borrowings 81,000 104,000 Other liabilities 20,834 20,892 Subordinated debentures 25,774 25,774 Royal Bancshares shareholders' equity 57,669 51,648 Noncontrolling interest 657 625 ------------ ---------------- Total Equity 58,326 52,273 ------------ ---------------- Total Liabilities and Equity $ 808,755 $ 832,485 ============ ================

ROYAL BANCSHARES OF PENNSYLVANIA, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) For the three months ended For the three months ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 --------------------------- --------------------------- Average Average Balance Interest Yield Balance Interest Yield --------- --------- ------- --------- --------- ------- Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,458 $ 17 1.53% $ 15,183 $ 17 0.45% Investment securities 163,192 956 2.35% 202,857 1,206 2.39% Loans 616,446 8,489 5.52% 537,862 6,958 5.20% --------- --------- --------- --------- Total interest- earning assets 784,096 9,462 4.84% 755,902 8,181 4.35% Non-interest earning assets 44,042 47,463 --------- --------- Total average assets $ 828,138 $ 803,365 ========= ========= Interest-bearing deposits NOW and money markets $ 201,292 $ 262 0.52% $ 226,286 $ 204 0.36% Savings 87,587 133 0.61% 72,752 128 0.71% Certificates of deposit 245,296 774 1.27% 207,825 735 1.42% --------- --------- --------- --------- Total interest- bearing deposits 534,175 1,169 0.88% 506,863 1,067 0.85% Borrowings 116,653 793 2.73% 116,973 697 2.40% --------- --------- --------- --------- Total interest- bearing liabilities 650,828 1,962 1.21% 623,836 1,764 1.14% Non-interest bearing deposits 97,702 87,212 Other liabilities 23,524 21,468 Shareholders' equity 56,084 70,849 --------- --------- Total average liabilities and equity $ 828,138 $ 803,365 ========= ========= Net interest income $ 7,500 $ 6,417 ========= ========= Net interest margin 3.84% 3.41%

ROYAL BANCSHARES OF PENNSYLVANIA, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) For the six months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 --------------------------- --------------------------- Average Average Balance Interest Yield Balance Interest Yield --------- --------- ------- --------- --------- ------- Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,962 $ 33 1.34% $ 13,823 $ 33 0.48% Investment securities 168,745 1,982 2.37% 210,267 2,540 2.43% Loans 613,563 16,405 5.39% 525,399 13,822 5.29% --------- --------- --------- --------- Total interest- earning assets 787,270 18,420 4.72% 749,489 16,395 4.40% Non-interest earning assets 45,101 48,222 --------- --------- Total average assets $ 832,371 $ 797,711 ========= ========= Interest-bearing deposits NOW and money markets $ 212,858 $ 497 0.47% $ 227,228 $ 409 0.36% Savings 85,283 255 0.60% 67,334 235 0.70% Time deposits 240,152 1,534 1.29% 207,929 1,463 1.41% --------- --------- --------- --------- Total interest- bearing deposits 538,293 2,286 0.86% 502,491 2,107 0.84% Borrowings 125,979 1,617 2.59% 116,243 1,380 2.39% --------- --------- --------- --------- Total interest- bearing liabilities 664,272 3,903 1.18% 618,734 3,487 1.13% Non-interest bearing deposits 89,775 84,390 Other liabilities 21,689 22,413 Shareholders' equity 56,635 72,174 --------- --------- Total average liabilities and equity $ 832,371 $ 797,711 ========= ========= Net interest income $ 14,517 $ 12,908 ========= ========= Net interest margin 3.72% 3.46%

ROYAL BANCSHARES OF PENNSYLVANIA, INC. ASSET QUALITY TRENDS (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) At March At December At June 30, 31, 31, 2017 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ ------------ Non-performing loans $ 3,912 $ 4,756 $ 4,100 Non-performing loans held for sale - 205 - Non-performing tax certificates 502 1,734 1,907 ------------ ------------ ------------ Total nonperforming loans 4,414 6,695 6,007 Other real estate owned-loans 182 208 236 Other real estate owned-tax certificates 1,750 1,923 3,300 ------------ ------------ ------------ Total other real estate owned 1,932 2,131 3,536 ------------ ------------ ------------ Total nonperforming assets $ 6,346 $ 8,826 $ 9,543 ============ ============ ============ Ratio of non-performing loans to total loans 0.73% 1.08% 1.00% Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.78% 1.05% 1.15% Ratio of allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans 1.69% 1.71% 1.73% Ratio of allowance for loan and lease losses to non-performing loans 232.49% 157.70% 173.46%

