Global Hypervisor Market to Grow 4.4% During 2017-2021: Ease of Operating & Managing the Virtual Infrastructure

The global hypervisor market to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Hypervisor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is consolidation of data centers. There are many reasons for enterprises to consider data center consolidation projects, including the cost reduction and acquisition of enterprises. Consolidation helps in saving the cost up to 30%, reducing the power consumption by 55%, enhancing security up to 35%, and improving efficiency by 50%. In the US, the federal government is involved in the consolidation of data centers to reduce operational costs and shift investments toward an efficient computing platform.



According to the report, one driver in the market is ease of operating and managing the virtual infrastructure. VDI offers enhanced user experience compared to the traditional desktop infrastructure. The benefits of VDI include application compatibility and the authorization of access to data and applications from any location. User access can also be modified through a centralized management software. Additional endpoints can be deployed quickly to save on costs and ensure enhanced scalability compared to a traditional PC network. VDI offers easy maintenance where administrators can remove or change any software based on requirements.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is popularity of container-based virtualization. Container-based virtualization utilizes portion elements to make a disconnected situation for procedures. Unlike the hypervisor-based virtualization, containers don't get their own virtualized equipment, but they utilize the equipment of the host framework. In this manner, programs running in the containers do not specifically communicate with the host bit and must have the capacity to keep running on the working framework.

