FREMONT, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH)(TSX: PATH), a global provider of award-winning, over-the-top (OTT) Unified Communications (UC) solutions for enterprises and carriers, has been recognized as one of CIOReview's 2017 "20 Most Promising Contact Center Technology Solution Providers." Featured in the Contact Center special edition of CIOReview magazine, this prestigious ranking is designed to help businesses navigate through their contact center technology solution provider options and select the vendor that best meets their requirements.

The role of the contact center is undergoing a paradigm shift. It is no longer focused on sales and services alone, but on deepening customer engagement by offering differentiated experiences that integrate the human touch with digital channels such as chat, mobile and video. In addition, technological innovations such as cloud, social, mobility, video calling and collaboration are being introduced that are helping contact centers address customer needs and communication in truly remarkable ways. The 2017 CIOReview list was developed by a panel of CEOs, CIOs, analysts and CIOReview's editorial board. They reviewed companies with a proven record of expertise in assisting organizations with cost-effective and best-of-breed solutions and weighed the contender's integration capabilities, solution robustness and quality of service when naming the finalists.

"We congratulate CounterPath for its placement in our annual ranking of the 20 Most Promising Contact Center Technology Solution Providers," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "With its full-featured solution set, CounterPath has been behind some of the largest brands in the Unified Communications market, assisting them with innovative solutions. They are a great example of the leaders in today's Contact Center Technology Solution Provider market."

"We are thrilled to be named to CIOReview's 2017 listing of outstanding Contact Center Technology Solution Providers alongside leading organizations Five9, Genesys, and Mitel," said Todd Carothers, EVP of Sales and Marketing for CounterPath. "We are pleased that the judges recognized that the importance of CounterPath is not the product we deliver, but the fact that we deliver a unified, unbeatable user experience across any device, over any network, using any call platform. This is important because enterprises are struggling with making old call platform solutions fit within the new instant message world, and we've developed a bridge between these opposing environments and created the best user experience possible."

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform™ server solutions, enable operators, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified over-the-top (OTT) communications experience across both fixed and mobile networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions power the voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings of customers such as AT&T, Avaya, BroadSoft, BT, Cisco Systems, GENBAND, Metaswitch Networks, Mitel, NEC, Network Norway, Nokia, Rogers and Verizon. Visit www.counterpath.com.

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the "20 Most Promising Contact Center Technology Solution Providers 2017" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: www.cioreview.com

