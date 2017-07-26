Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2017) - Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU.H) ("Bell" or the "Company") is pleased to report that on July 20, 2017, drilling began on Bell Copper Corporation's Kabba porphyry copper project in Arizona.

The initial 2017 drill program will complete 4 to 8 holes to test significant IP electrical geophysical anomalies identified during the Quantec Geoscience surveys performed in November 2016.

Holes are precollared to bedrock by Brown Drilling Company of Kingman, Az., with National Exploration, Wells & Pumps completing diamond drilling beneath the precollared holes.

"As we announced on March 30, the drilling is taking place beyond the limits of previous drill testing by Bell. After a long journey, we are excited at the opportunity to demonstrate that the fruit of this search is commensurate with our hard work and our investors' patience." Tim Marsh, President and CEO Bell Copper.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company providing shareholder value through discovery. The Company's development and exploration initiatives are led by Dr. Timothy Marsh, authority on copper porphyry exploration. The Company's main focus is the Kabba porphyry copper project in Arizona.

Kabba Porphyry Copper Project

Bell Copper has been pursuing the faulted-off top of a major porphyry copper system, the bottom of which is exposed in the foothills west of the Company's property.

A mile-wide zone of porphyry intrusions, breccias, alteration and mineralization has been intercepted in the Company's drillholes from K-9/10 to K-11 to K-12, demonstrating that what we are pursuing is large. Fall 2016 geophysics identified several priority targets which will be tested by the 2017 drilling program.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Marsh, PhD, PEng., the Company's CEO and President. No mineral resource has yet been identified on the Kabba Project. There is no certainty that the present exploration effort will result in the identification of a mineral resource or that any mineral resource that might be discovered will prove to be economically recoverable.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Bell Copper Corporation

"Timothy Marsh"

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

