LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- The leading provider of next generation data protection, Trivalent, announces the addition of ransomware protection to Trivalent Protect™. As the first and only solution to receive Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) approval for data at rest protection by the National Security Agency (NSA), Trivalent Protect™ employs a unique process of shredding, dispersing and securely storing encrypted files across the file system and/or the Cloud. In the event of a ransomware attack, the ransomware infection would only encrypt Trivalent Protect™ "tombstone" files, while the real data remains safe as encrypted, hidden shreds.

One of the new features in this release is application authorization, which detects deviations from the way a user's files are typically accessed. If a ransomware virus attempts to breach a system, Trivalent's technology would alert the user of suspicious activity and block the ransomware infection. The upgraded Trivalent Protect™ solution also allows for full file recovery with the creation of a backup tombstone file, which is stored in a protected zone. Even if the original tombstone file is encrypted by ransomware, authorized users can access the Trivalent file recovery to recombine and restore the original files on demand and ignore the ransomware demands. This operation restores a user's latest file version without the use of a backup or archive server.

Ransomware targets data on devices across every industry, encrypting user files and demanding a ransom to decrypt them. Market research shows that 33 percent of businesses experienced a ransomware attack in the last year, and 70 percent of those businesses paid a ransom demand to regain access to their files, which averaged $679 in 2016. Trivalent Protect™ now empowers organizations to remain in control of their data, thus avoiding the damaging impacts of ransomware, including financial and productivity loss, disruption to critical infrastructure and safety, and damage to customer loyalty and brand credibility.

"The sophistication and frequency of successful cyber-attacks has elevated the risk exposure to enterprise data. Full disk encryption will not protect against ransomware and anti-malware software will not catch all variations of the ransomware virus as a majority of systems are not patched to the latest revisions," said Yiannis Vassiliades, Vice President of Products at Trivalent. "By approaching data protection under the assumption that an organization will be breached, Trivalent's technology protects data from being encrypted or exploited at run-time."

Attendees of leading information security conference Black Hat USA will be the first to demo Trivalent's upgraded solution from July 26-27, 2017 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. With Trivalent Protect™ for Ransomware, organizations across all industries can protect their files from ransomware attacks with the highest level of run-time data protection and no performance latency.

Trivalent Protect™ with Ransomware Protection will be generally available beginning in August 2017. For additional information, please visit www.trivalent.co.

About Trivalent

Trivalent is the leading provider of next generation data protection. It protects critical data by transforming the properties of data, making sensitive information unusable to unauthorized users. Trivalent's security stays with the data through every process and transaction, giving industries a solution that provides real-time data protection in even the most unpredictable environments. www.trivalent.co

