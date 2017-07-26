CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- For parents, nothing is more important than the safety and security of their children. However, when it comes to self-defense, youth are the least protected since they're prohibited from carrying weapons, and are generally weaker than adult perpetrators. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that youth are three times more likely than adults to become victims of either violent or sexual crime. College campuses across America have also exhibited higher-than-average rates of violent and sexual assault.

Occly®, a Chicago-based security company, is convinced they have the solution to this problem, and it's surprisingly simple. Based on the premise that no criminal wants to get caught for their crimes and go to prison, Occly has created the Occly Blinc™, a visual deterrent worn conspicuously that features LED lights, four real-time cameras and a microphone that constantly captures incriminating evidence. In other words, evidence can be used a weapon. And since youths can't carry lethal weapons, evidence capture is perhaps the most powerful form of self-defense that parents can give their students as they head off to college.

Occly has turned this theory into the most innovative personal security device on the market -- the Occly Blinc. The Blinc comes equipped with more security features than any other device on the market. In addition to cameras, LED lights and a microphone, the Blinc comes fully loaded with loud sirens, GPS tracking, impact sensors, motion and sound detectors, a panic button with 24-hour emergency monitoring, and much more to keep you and your loved ones protected from danger at all times.

Occly is calling on parents of college-bound students to give their child and themselves peace-of-mind by enhancing their child's personal safety, both on- and off-campus, with the Occly Blinc. Despite the growing rates of sexual and violent crime on college campuses, dorm rooms are not equipped with security alarms or surveillance cameras. The Blinc is the only wearable safety device that can also be used as a home security alarm to detect motion and sound while students are asleep in their dorms or apartments.

OCCLY EMERGENCY RESPONSE CENTER & OCCLY BLINC

For even greater safety and personal protection, parents can purchase a subscription for access to the Occly Rescue Protocol™, which provides real-time access to the Occly Emergency Response Center™ and ultimately an emergency dispatch to local law enforcement if the alarm is activated.

When activated by a press of the panic-button, Occly Blinc activates an 87dB siren, flashes LED lights and transmits recently captured audio and images to the Occly Emergency Response Center for real-time review of the user's situation. Occly's trained professionals will then contact the user to further assess the situation while simultaneously dispatching local authorities to the reported location. Occly Blinc features an impact sensor that automatically initiates the Occly Rescue Protocol in the event of a fall or cycling accident, making it ideal for on-the-go campus life.

Pricing and Availability

The Blinc (MSRP: $199) is FREE when parents enroll in 12 months of 24/7 professional monitoring at $19.95/mo. Nothing this important has ever been so affordable.

OCCLY PERSONAL SAFETY APP

For incoming students who may be unfamiliar with their new campus or city and its surrounding areas, Occly also offers a free, downloadable Occly Personal Safety App that helps proactively keep students safe and aware through a series of preventative features known as the Occly Safety Network™.

The app leverages both publicly available neighborhood crime statistics, along with personal crowd-sourced data reported by other Occly users, to alert students when they are approaching an unsafe neighborhood, or areas where safety incidents have been recently reported. The Occly Personal Safety App also allows students to report their own incidents or suspicious activity, and it features a Panic Button that sounds an alarm for immediate assistance and simultaneously notifies a customized list of family and friends of the student's situation and location.

The Occly Safety Network is comprised of three key preventative personal safety features:

CrowdHelp™ -- notifies students users of an alarm in the immediate area. Occly users are instantly notified of the alarm on their mobile device via push notifications.

CrowdWise™ -- allows users to mark areas of suspicious activities to expand awareness of potential threats. The notifications are mapped on the app, so that students can be aware and take precautions as needed for potentially dangerous areas.

Occly Crime Index -- using publicly available crime data from across the U.S., the Occly Personal Safety App provides location-based crime data notifications and prevents incidents by alerting students when approaching dangerous areas.

"According to the National Center for Education Statistics, nearly 21 million students will enter college as freshmen this fall -- many of whom are entering unfamiliar campuses and communities for the first time," said Marc Harris, CEO of Occly. "We understand that many students are apprehensive at this important milestone in their lives, and parents of college-bound women are always concerned about their daughters' safety. We certainly believe that every college student should download and use the Occly Personal Safety App, and we know it will contribute to their entire family's peace-of-mind."

Pricing and Availability:

The Occly app is available free of charge at the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

ABOUT OCCLY, LLC.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Occly (www.occly.com) is enhancing the safety and security of citizens around the world with the most comprehensive, proactive wearable alarm system available anywhere. Violent crimes have been increasing and with its exceptional versatility, unmatched feature set, and multi-layered prevention and protection strategy, Occly stands ready to prevent, protect and defend against crime on-the-go, in the car, and while you sleep.

