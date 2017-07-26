ALBANY, NY and TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- Vena Solutions, the fastest growing provider of cloud-based corporate performance management (CPM) software, today announced another record-breaking quarter and continued upward momentum in the first half of the year, including new product innovations, rapid customer growth and new industry accolades. This year Vena also opened its highly anticipated new Canadian headquarters and held a successful, sold-out VenaNOLA user conference.

"Vena provides its customers with a CPM solution that goes hand in hand with Excel, a tool that people already know and love," said Anne Moxie, senior analyst at Nucleus Research. "Because customers continue to praise Vena's intuitive user interface and high-adoption rates, the company has again secured its position in the Leader's quadrant."

Vena embraces Excel to automate financial processes such as budgeting, planning and forecasting, with enterprise-grade features including workflow, data management and a centralized cloud database. Unlike traditional solutions that try to replace Excel with rigid, hard-to-use software, Vena is the easiest way for finance professionals to get trusted insights -- fast.

"Vena is proud of its track record of industry-leading innovation, growth and world-class customer satisfaction," said Don Mal, CEO of Vena Solutions. "Our approach to embracing Excel continues to be validated by customers and industry analysts alike, from our VenaNOLA user conference to industry awards and analyst recognition."

Mid-year 2017 corporate, product and partnership milestones:

Significant additions to the company's executive team, including a chief customer officer, chief people person, chief revenue officer and corporate counsel.

Opened its new Canadian headquarters, located in the heart of Liberty Village -- Toronto's tech and innovation hub. The new space provides additional capacity to support, encourage collaboration and inspire Vena's rapidly growing team.

Held its VenaNOLA user conference in New Orleans, drawing hundreds of finance executives from across the world for three days of training, keynotes, customer-led panels and breakout sessions, and fun-filled networking events -- including an authentic Louisiana crawfish boil and a classic New Orleans parade to a customer appreciation party.

Partnered with FinancialForce, the leading cloud ERP vendor on the Salesforce Platform, to provide customers with a unified, one-stop solution that supports a range of corporate ERP, accounting and finance needs.

Announced integrations with Office 365, the world's most popular web-based productivity suite, and Vena Exchange, giving customers a robust library of expert-vetted Excel best practices templates.

Named a winner in the annual International M&A Awards in the category of "Information Technology and Telecom Deal of the Year" (under $75 million). Vena earned further accolades including being named one of CRN's Emerging Cloud Vendors and a gold medal for CEO Excellence as part of the CEO World Awards.

Named a CPM market leader by Nucleus Research for a second year in a row, and the only company to receive a perfect 5.00 customer satisfaction score by BPM Partners in its 2017 Pulse of Performance Management Survey.

Named by Gartner in its June 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions report, alongside other global vendors including IBM and Oracle.

About Vena Solutions

Vena Solutions provides budgeting, planning and revenue forecasting software for medium and large sized organizations. For finance and executive teams, Vena combines a centralized database, sophisticated workflow, powerful reporting and advanced analytics with Excel to create a cloud-based corporate performance management (CPM) solution. The best companies in the world use Vena to get trusted numbers and insights fast. Vena is the fastest growing cloud CPM company and the only one to embrace -- not replace -- Excel. Visit us at www.venasolutions.com.

