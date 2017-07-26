Global IPTV Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.8% 2017-2021: Driven by Growing Preference for VOD

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global IPTV Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global IPTV market to grow at a CAGR of 15.88% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global IPTV Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is PVR services. Network PVR uses the network for media storage and streaming technology. This allows the users to select time, method, and content as per their choice. It also offers the option to delay the viewing time of the television programs by pausing, rewinding, or fast forwarding the content. The additional functionalities include VCR-like control over the viewing content. Content protection systems and digital rights management systems govern the content that is to be recorded and used.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing preference for VOD. VOD refers to the on-demand consumption of videos through digital platforms such as PCs, interactive TVs, and IPTVs. Through VOD services, the users are capable of downloading or streaming content from the traditional TV or online sources. It also offers the option of selecting the programs of choice, and watch it as per the user's convenience and time. IPTV services convert television signals into encoded IP format. The signals are then transferred to the STBs or other devices acting as a decoder to be viewed on televisions, digital TVs, and PCs. VOD services use a short or long form of the content. IPTV and VOD provide live and on-demand TV content. Hence, there is a growing preference for VOD in the market for IPTV.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Piracy concerns. Premium content owners are facing issues of piracy. There is no solution or combination of solutions that have proved effective against piracy. The issue of piracy has become a major concern for broadcasters and operators as their premium online content is shared illegally, forcing them to seek legal remedies to sue many online video broadcasting sites for hosting the premium content without permission from the owners. As IPTV has open networks, it also faces the threats of piracy. Many companies are trying to challenge piracy issues by using potential solutions such as digital rights management, watermarking, and conditional access systems for STBs and decoder devices.

