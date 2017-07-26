The National Theatre Deploys Forcepoint Technology to Protect End-Users & Critical Business Data

Forcepoint Cloud Security enhances process, people and technology readiness to combat ransomware & prepare for GDPR compliance

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Global cybersecurity leader Forcepointtoday announced that the world-class National Theatre in London is utilizing its cloud security technology to gain a comprehensive, centrally-managed solution for effective security - wherever users and data are located.

As both an educational and an active theater with 30 productions and 3,000 performances a year, the National Theatre's IT strategy is focused on protecting end-users and meeting the requirements of the GDPR legislation. The National Theatre required a solution that could deliver early visibility into data incidents and offer advanced warning that data may have been compromised, maliciously or accidentally. Forcepoint's Web Security Cloud solutions helped the IT team better understand user behavior and motivations in order to protect critical data, while ensuring employees could do their job without interruption.

"The GDPR impacts our entire security portfolio so it's crucial that we are in good position when it rolls out next year," said George Tunnicliffe, Head of IT Operations, The National Theatre. "With Forcepoint as the cloud security platform, our strategy is to take into consideration employee behavior as well as technology that protects our end-users, our IT department, and our actual business and data."

For organizations across Europe, GDPR places even greater emphasis on safeguarding sensitive data. Tunnicliffe's team has successfully put the relevant people, processes and technology in place to continually deal with this new legal and regulatory requirement. By utilizing Forcepoint's cloud solution, the National Theatre is prepared for GDPR and has an easy-to-manage solution that understands user intent and support an effective IT security strategy.

The National Theatre replaced its legacy products with Forcepoint Web Security Cloud for up-to-the-millisecond threat identification and user behavioral analysis. By aligning security technology and governance to process and educate users, the IT operations team is helping train and adjust human behavior through continuous, but not intrusive, technical supervision.

"Many of our customers like the National Theatre are faced with security challenges that cannot be solved solely with technology. People, both end-users and employees, pose a challenge and an opportunity for organizations to properly manage their critical data and IP," said Neil Thacker, deputy chief information security officer, Forcepoint. "Understanding the relationships between the behavior and motivations of employees and their data is becoming a strategic requirement for a contemporary security plan."

