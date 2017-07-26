Cennox Completes the Acquisition of 3SI Security Systems' European Division

LONDON, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cennox, the global supplier of Banking Solutions, has completed the successful acquisition of 3SI Security Systems' European Division. The deal, which was signed on the 30th June 2017, will enable Cennox to further support their European clients. This acquisition follows almost two years of their hugely successful exclusive 3SI Distributor agreement, covering the UK & Ireland, that started in October 2015.

Cennox has been incredibly active in the security arena, supporting many banks around the world deploying a wide portfolio of security solutions, some supplied by 3SI and others designed and manufactured in-house, by Cennox. A prominent presence at many industry conferences and exhibitions, Cennox has carved a leading position in delivering an incredible array of security solutions, especially those around the ATM. This new acquisition goes a long way to strengthening their foot print in Europe, linking customers to a wider variety of Banking and Retails services.

"Cennox has enjoyed an excellent working relationship with 3SI. Our acquisition of the European Division of 3SI Security Systems, is also great news for our new colleagues and customers across Europe already accessing these products. Cennox will ensure we complete a smooth seamless transition before connecting our clients with the full breadth of products and services that Cennox can deliver."

- Clive Nation, CEO, Cennox.

The acquisition will see all 3SI European staff join the Cennox Group with immediate effect. The deal also includes their Brussels Head Offices and supporting infrastructure coming under the care of Cennox. This will ensure a speedy and seamless transition with no interruption of service and enable the teams at 3SI Security Europe to continue the fantastic work they have been doing.

ABOUT CENNOX. Cennox is an industry leader, offering a wide range of solutions to the world's leading banks, retail and commercial institutions. These services cover Security Products, ATM Hardware, Parts & Software Provision, Branch Transformation, Signage & Branding and extensive Field Service Solutions. Globally recognised, Cennox is an industry pioneer with operations on six continents and central offices in the United Kingdom and United States, employing over 600 staff.

Cennox has been ranked in the Sunday Times FAST TRACK 200, detailing the top 200 fastest growing UK Businesses for International sales fortwo years running.In addition, for the past two years, Cennox has also been ranked in the top 100 of fastest growing UK Businesses, on the FAST TRACK 100 list, sponsored by Virgin.

