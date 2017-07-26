The Global Pest Control Market is Projected to Grow

NEW YORK, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the Global Pest Control Market was valued at $15,982 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $23,187 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Climate change affects conditions in favor of the pest control market. Data provided by the National Health Service, shows that the number of people suffering from insect bites in England has increased to over 5,000 per year. The different segments in this market, in particular, the agriculture segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of value, the commercial and residential segments collectively accounted for more than half of the market share in the overall market. SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL), FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC)

Another report published by Zion Market Research, indicates that the global pest control market is expected to have a boost in the near future. One major reason for the positive projections is the increasing awareness among people about pest control. In addition, growing concerns about health are also benefiting to the growth of this industry. The pest control market also creates job opportunities around the world. The target audience of the global pest control market is divided into pest control product manufacturers, farmers, pest control service providers, suppliers, R&D institutes, pesticides manufacturers, whole sellers, government and research organizations.

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) is a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. On July 17th, the company announced its collaboration with the Wildhorse Ranch Rescue (WRR) in Gilbert, AZ to provide safe and sustainable control of a rat infestation at their facilities. The project will utilize ContraPest, SenesTech's proprietary technology for managing rodent pest populations through fertility control, for which WRR has agreed to a two-year purchase agreement.

Wildhorse Ranch Rescue's mission is to save animals from abuse, neglect, slaughter and premature death by providing a safe place for them to live out the remainder of their lives.

"We've all heard of rodent bait boxes filled with poison. So cruel and unnecessary," stated Kimberly Meagher, Author, Actor, Director and Founder of Wildhorse Ranch Rescue. "At Wildhorse, we have rodent bait boxes from SenesTech. It is the most humane way to control your rodent residents. We love Ben and his gang. We just want to allow them to exist without the consequence of babies. We are so thankful to have found this product. We will do whatever we can to help market this wonderful, humane solution."

"Animal sanctuaries, as well as zoos, have a commitment to ethical treatment of animals and struggle with rodent infestations. The animal sanctuary market is an obvious fit and a substantial opportunity for us. With about 200 accredited facilities in the US, all of whom have the potential for rodent pest infestations, ContraPest is an ideal choice. ContraPest targets the whole rat population that carries disease, damages property and disturbs the public by getting to the root of the problem: reproduction, and does so safely, sustainably and humanely," said SenesTech's Co-founder and CEO, Dr. Loretta Mayer.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects through its owned subsidiaries, Orkin LLC., Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, HomeTeam Pest Defense, AllPest, Critter Control, Inc., Trutech LLC., Waltham Services LLC., PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Statewide Pest Control, Murray Pest Control, and Safeguard Pest Control. The company recently announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Northwest Exterminating Co., Inc. to acquire its pest control business. This will be a cash purchase, and the transaction is expected to close in early August, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions and regulatory approval. This is Rollins' largest acquisition since it acquired HomeTeam Pest Defense in 2008. Northwest provides pest control, termite, and wildlife services for approximately 120,000 customers in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina. The company has developed relationships with premier home builders to provide pre-treatment services.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) is a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services. The company's portfolio of well-recognized brands includes American Home Shield (home warranties), AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration) and Terminix (termite and pest control). Since its founding in 1927, Terminix has been an industry leader in pest control.Terminix works to develop custom pest treatment and prevention plans that protect against termites, rodents, insects, mosquitoes, bed bugs and other pests that can cause damage and threaten human safety.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources.On May 31, 2017, the company introduces the Ecolab Large Fly Program, a comprehensive global program from Ecolab Pest Elimination that utilizes an outside-in approach and innovative technology to help reduce the food safety risks associated with large flies. Ecolab's Large Fly Program offers a multi-faceted approach that proactively addresses fly activity through ongoing inspections and recommendations, exterior and interior treatments and the use of proprietary technology and science both inside and outside the facility.

FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) offers a complete line of high performance insecticides and baits to meet people's general pest control needs. The company's portfolio of pest management products include Talstar Professional®insecticide , Talstar®EZ granular insecticide, Talstar®PL granular insecticide, Cynoff®insecticide, Transport®GHP insecticide and a complete line of residual and flushing aerosols. FMC Professional Solutions has earned a reputation for offering powerful, dependable products while consistently breaking new ground in pest control technology.

