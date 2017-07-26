Global Biosimilar Market Expected to Reach USD 36 Billion by 2020

NEW YORK, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Netscribes Inc., a global marketintelligence and content management firm, today announced the findings of its research on the global biosimilar market. According to Netscribes, the global biosimilar market is expected to be worth USD 36 billion by 2022.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/521287/Netscribes_Logo.jpg )



Using its in-house market research capabilities, Netscribes provided a detailed overview of the biosimilar market landscape in its global biosimilar market report, which takes a closer look at the market favorability for biosimilars across developed, BRIC and MIST countries, the number of players in the biologic and biosimilar market, number of auto-immune biosimilars in the pipeline, region-wise share of biologic sales, and more.

Some of the major findings include:

With a cumulative share of nearly 85%, North America , Europe , and Japan are the major contributors to global biological and biosimilar sales. Asia and Africa account for 13.2% and 1.2%, respectively.

, , and are the major contributors to global biological and biosimilar sales. and account for 13.2% and 1.2%, respectively. Pfizer is the leading player in the biologic market, with sales of nearly USD 45.9 billion in 2016 followed by Novartis (41.6 billion) and Roche (39.6 billion).

in 2016 followed by Novartis (41.6 billion) and Roche (39.6 billion). Netscribes predicts approvals of around 16 to 20 biosimilars between 2018 to 2021 in both US and EU.

The US is not a favorable market for biosimilars due to a number of reasons, such as poor access to biologics and an unconducive regulatory environment.

South Africa is one of the best-suited markets for biosimilars due to a favorable regulatory environment and prescriber acceptance.

To download a snapshot of the global biosimilars report, visit http://www.netscribes.com/Knowledge-Center/biosimilar-market-landscape-analysis.php

For detailed custom research on biosimilars, write to info@netscribes.com.

About Netscribes

Netscribes is a global market intelligence and content management firm with services across the research and information value chain. Venture-funded by US and Singapore private equity firms, Netscribes provides tactical and actionable insights to its clients and enables effective decision-making and strategic implementation.

For more information, please contact:

Alina Lewis

Netscribes

alina.lewis@netscribes.com

