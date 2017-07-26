Pharma Clinical Trial Services Market and Industry Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Early Phase Services, Late Phase Services, Other Services, Pharma, Biotech, Other End-Users, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, CNS, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Other Diseases.
The pharma clinical trial services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2016-2027. The pharma clinical trial services market is estimated at $39.56bn in 2016 dominated by the late-phase services, which held 56% of share.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
Report Scope:
•Pharma Clinical Trial Services Market forecastsfrom2017-2027.
• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for pharma clinical trial services marketby type of service:
• Early Phase Services
• Late Phase Services
• Other Services
Each submarket isfurther divided by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.
• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for pharma clinical trial services marketby End-Users:
• Pharma
• Biotech Companies
• Other End-Users
Each submarket is further divided by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.
• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for pharma clinical trial services marketby Therapeutic Area:
• Cancer
• Cardiovascular
• CNS
• Infectious Diseases
• Metabolic Diseases
• Other Diseases
Each submarket isfurther divided by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:
• North America: the US and Rest of North America
• Europe: France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC
• Rest of the World: Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Brazil
Each regional market isfurther divided by type of service, end-users and therapeutic area.
• Our study discussesfactors that drive and restrainthe pharma clinical trial services market. This report also provides aSTEP analysis.
• This report discusses theleading companiesin pharma clinical trial services market:
• Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc.
• LabCorp (Covance Inc.)
• Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), LLC
• Parexel International Corporation
• ICON
• INC Research
• inVentiv Health
• PRA Health Sciences
• Chiltern International
• Charles River Laboratories
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the pharma clinical trial services market. You find data, trends and predictions.
