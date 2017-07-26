Pharma Clinical Trial Services Market and Industry Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Early Phase Services, Late Phase Services, Other Services, Pharma, Biotech, Other End-Users, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, CNS, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Other Diseases.

The pharma clinical trial services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2016-2027. The pharma clinical trial services market is estimated at $39.56bn in 2016 dominated by the late-phase services, which held 56% of share.

Report Scope:

•Pharma Clinical Trial Services Market forecastsfrom2017-2027.

• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for pharma clinical trial services marketby type of service:

• Early Phase Services

• Late Phase Services

• Other Services

Each submarket isfurther divided by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for pharma clinical trial services marketby End-Users:

• Pharma

• Biotech Companies

• Other End-Users

Each submarket is further divided by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.



• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for pharma clinical trial services marketby Therapeutic Area:

• Cancer

• Cardiovascular

• CNS

• Infectious Diseases

• Metabolic Diseases

• Other Diseases

Each submarket isfurther divided by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

• North America: the US and Rest of North America

• Europe: France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World: Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Brazil

Each regional market isfurther divided by type of service, end-users and therapeutic area.

• Our study discussesfactors that drive and restrainthe pharma clinical trial services market. This report also provides aSTEP analysis.

• This report discusses theleading companiesin pharma clinical trial services market:

• Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc.

• LabCorp (Covance Inc.)

• Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), LLC

• Parexel International Corporation

• ICON

• INC Research

• inVentiv Health

• PRA Health Sciences

• Chiltern International

• Charles River Laboratories

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the pharma clinical trial services market. You find data, trends and predictions.

