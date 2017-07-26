

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) President and CEO David Burritt said that the company has appointed Kevin Bradley as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Bradley, who will be based at U. S. Steel's Pittsburgh headquarters, will report to David Burritt and join the company's executive management team.



In this position, Bradley will lead all aspects of the company's financial enterprise, including internal and external reporting, credit, tax and treasury services, investor relations, internal controls and internal audit administrative oversight.



He will also assist in developing and implementing the company's strategic initiatives, including their ongoing transformation.



Previously, Bradley served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Terex Corporation in Westport, Conneciticut.



Prior to that, he served as President of Terex Cranes. He began his career with the Terex Corporation as President of Terex Financial Services.



