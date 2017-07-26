SAN FRANCISCO, 2017-07-26 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further demonstrating its commitment to creating and enabling data-driven organizations, Datameer today unveiled Datameer 6.3, which makes it easier than ever to create and curate enterprise-grade data lakes and democratize data access for downstream analysis. New features in Datameer 6.3 significantly increase data analyst productivity, deepen connectivity into the Business Intelligence ecosystem, and strengthen security and governancefunctionality, allowing any analyst better access to business-ready information curated directly from the data lake using Datameer.



Driving Adoption of Data Lakes by Streamlining Access to Data



According to a recent McKinsey Global Survey on the organizational use of data and analytics programs, "At high-performing organizations, respondents report much more advanced data and analytics capabilities than their peers," with "data that [is] accessible across [the] organization" being the determining factor most frequently cited by executives at the highest performing companies.



New productivity features introduced in Datameer 6.3 make data engineers and data analysts up to 40 percent more productive. New analytic functions, workbook operations and improved big data sampling for interactive preparation design enhance self-service analyst access to data lakes.



Datameer 6.3 also introduces new and improved BI integration features, like native support for Tableau, export to Tableau in TDE format (complimenting existing export to TDSX format), and a new export connector for Microsoft PowerBI that bolsters previous Integration Link connectivity. These tight integrations empower business analysts to get more mileage out of existing BI investments and more easily extract the answers they need from their data.



"Business analysts simply want easy access to data they can trust," said Todd Talkington, Director of Technology Partnerships at Tableau. "With deeper native Tableau integration, joint Datameer and Tableau customers will enjoy unencumbered productivity and flexibility knowing their analyses are built on trusted big data pipelines that were engineered to feed into their existing workflows."



Extended Hive integration with new support for custom Hive queries and Hive Views in Datameer 6.3 enables both easier ingestion from Hive, and easier export to Hive for consumption by other tools. Additionally, enhanced enterprise security through deeper integration with Active Directory and Secure Impersonation on Hadoop, provides some of the largest banks, telcos and retailers in the world with the comprehensive security needed to fit into their IT infrastructure and deploy into production with confidence.



"As business appetite for data increases, organizations are under pressure to create agile data pipelines to keep up with demand," said Wayne Eckerson, Founder and Principal Consultant at Eckerson Group. "Datameer's self-service and integration capabilities empower a new generation of data engineers to accelerate the delivery of tailored data sets to downstream analysts."



About Datameer



Datameer is the only big data engineering platform that enables the creation, preparation and consumption of an enterprise data lake in a single solution. Datameer helps enterprises gain value from their data lakes in days, not weeks, by empowering data engineers to create secure data pipelines to feed downstream analytic use cases within Datameer, or, in existing BI tooling. Leading brands such as Aetna, American Airlines, British Telecom, National Instruments, Priceline, Sophos and Telefonica all use Datameer to build trusted big data pipelines to feed business-critical analyses. Learn more at www.datameer.com.



