Marketers now have advanced intelligence on correlations and themes across subreddit threads and online communities



RALEIGH, N.C., 2017-07-26 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading social marketing software company Sysomos today announced a new partnership with Reddit that will help Sysomos customers discover and analyze trending topics on one of the most-visited websites in the U.S.



Reddit, the home for conversation online, is known as the source of breaking news and trending topics with billions of monthly page views, hundreds of millions of monthly comments and 300 million monthly active users. Reddit's engaged user base, range of communities and passionate conversations make the platform extremely valuable for listening to and monitoring industry trends, crisis warning signs and breaking news.



"We know that many of the issues companies and major brands care about are happening on Reddit, but until now, it has been a difficult site to track and analyze, particularly given the anonymity of the users, said Erica Jenkins, Chief Product Officer at Sysomos. "By equipping marketers with the ability to analyze topic-specific pages, marketers can access deeper and more relevant audience insights that other social channels and sources simply aren't able to penetrate."



Now, Sysomos Search customers can easily access audience and interest-specific insights and analyze themes across the Reddit community, enabling more strategic and effective campaign decisions.



"Brand perception is key for marketers to understand their consumers," according to Alex Riccomini, director of business development and media partnerships at Reddit. "As Reddit continues to grow as the home of conversation online, it's becoming an even more valuable source of targeted consumer insights. We're excited to work with Sysomos to provide this access to their customers while maintaining API compliance - something that we take very seriously."



The partnership comes shortly after Sysomos announced the addition of visual listening in Sysomos Search, allowing users to go beyond text analytics and gain context and actionable insights from images shared through social media. Sysomos customers can then visualize how their brands and products are being seen through the eyes of the consumer. To further enhance how marketers can identify the most relevant and prominent visual content creators, Sysomos Search now identifies influencers across Instagram.



Reddit data is available to all Sysomos Search customers at no extra cost. Read more here.



About Sysomos Sysomos is the global leader in social marketing and analytics empowering brands and agencies to turn data-driven insights into actionable customer engagement opportunities. Our unified, insights-driven social platform gives marketers the easiest way to Search, Discover, Listen, Publish, Engage and Analyze at scale across earned, owned and paid media. Sysomos serves more than 1,000 customers including 80% of the world's top agencies and Fortune 500 companies. The company has offices around the world including Toronto, Raleigh, New York, San Francisco, London, Singapore and China. For more information, visit sysomos.com or connect with us at @sysomos.



About Reddit Reddit, dubbed "the front page of the Internet", is the home of conversation online. Communities are built around users submitting, voting and commenting on content, stories and discussions centered around their passions. With over 270 million global users monthly, Reddit is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the Internet. For more information, visit about.reddit.com.



