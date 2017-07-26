MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- Gespeg Copper Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GCR) (the "Company" or "Gespeg") announces that it proposes to extend the expiry date of 3,600,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). These Warrants were issued on August 11, 2015 under a private placement of units of the Company. No Warrants have been exercised to date.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance. Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the expiration of these Warrants will be extended from August 11, 2017 to August 11, 2018. All other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged and in full force and effect.

About Gespeg Copper Resources Inc.: Gespeg is an exploration company with a focus on copper, especially in a grossly underexplored region "Gaspe, Quebec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder wealth through the discovery of new deposits.

Forward Looking Information

