VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) will release Q2 2017 results on August 9, 2017 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time and will hold investor call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. To access the investor call, please dial one of the following numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada and US); 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto area); 1-604-638-5340 (international). The investor call will be webcast live and archived for three months following the event. The webcast can be accessed at: http://www.finning.com/en_CA/company/investors/events-presentations/august-09-2017-q2-2017-earnings-release-and-investor-call.html

Finning International is the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 80 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and the United Kingdom and Ireland.

