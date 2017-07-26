SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - July 26, 2017) - Preliminary Q2 operating results show production up 94% and sales up 107%, a record for this company's Nevada and Canadian mines, news that was noted by a trio of industry analysts.

Company included in article: Klondex Mines Ltd.

Klondex Mines Ltd. (TSX: KDX) (NYSE MKT: KLDX) released its second quarter operating results on July 18, reporting record production and sales. The company noted that it produced 66,629 gold equivalent ounces, a 94% increase from the first quarter, and sold 69,522 ounces, a 107% increase from Q1.

Analyst Heiko Ihle of Rodman & Renshaw noted in a July 19 company update that the large quarterly increase was "mainly due to a significant increase of production from Fire Creek, which we attribute primarily from the processing of stockpiled ore. . .the company plans on processing Hollister ore through the Midas mill in 2H17, and therefore remains on track to meet 2017 guidance. We highlight that our model estimates 2017 production to reach 219,000 gold equivalent ounces, in-line with management's 2017 production guidance."

Continue reading this article: Nevada and Canada Miner Reports Q2 Production Up 94%

About Streetwise Reports/The Gold Report

Investors rely on The Gold Report to share investment ideas for the precious, base and critical metals sector. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

The following companies mentioned in this article are sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Klondex Gold Ltd. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services.

The full disclosure is provided at the end of the published article: Nevada and Canada Miner Reports Q2 Production Up 94%

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Farley

Associate Publisher

Email contact

