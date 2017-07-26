Expanded company, including OptionsCity, will deliver advanced market data, trading and analytics technology solutions

Vela Trading Technologies LLC (Vela), a global leader in high performance trading, market data, and analytics technology, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Object Trading, a global provider of a fully-managed Direct Market Access (DMA) platform, pre-trade risk controls, and analytics applications.

The Object Trading acquisition broadens Vela's high-performance trading and market data technology solution set and complements the recent closure of the deal to acquire OptionsCity Software, a global provider of futures and options trading and analytics solutions.

These acquisitions represent a significant milestone in Vela's growth strategy and enable Vela to provide an end-to-end trading platform with global, multi-asset class coverage; high-performance, low-latency market access and market data; industry leading pre-trade risk controls; drop copy functionality; post-trade processing; trading analytics; plus, a front-end GUI for price discovery, workflow management, and order entry.

The Object Trading and OptionsCity businesses will be rebranded over the next few months as the respective products and services are integrated into the Vela portfolio. All existing Vela, OptionsCity, and Object Trading technology, products, and services will continue to be invested in and supported, with a commitment to innovation and to helping clients grow their business.

Jennifer Nayar, CEO of Vela, said, "I am delighted that we have now completed the Object Trading and OptionsCity acquisitions. We look forward to working with our expanded team, clients, and the marketplace to deliver exceptional client services and an expanded set of innovative technologies and cost-effective solutions as one brand, Vela."

About Vela

Vela is a global financial technology provider of high performance trading, market data, and analytics technology solutions. Vela offers an end-to-end multi-asset Direct Market Access (DMA) platform connected to over 60 global exchanges; high-performance and low-latency market data and market access; industry leading pre-trade risk controls; post-trade processing; trading analytics; plus, a front-end for price discovery, execution, and risk management. Vela clients benefit from award-winning managed services, customer support, and world-class professional services from an experienced team comprised of seasoned financial services industry experts and cutting-edge technologists.

Vela has offices in Europe, US and Asia supporting traders, market makers, financial institutions and other market participants worldwide.

Visit us at velatradingtech.com.

