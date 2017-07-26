Using OutSystems, it took less than seven weeks to roll out this new and truly innovative service

OutSystems, provider of the number one platform for low-code application development, has helped NHS Practitioner Health Programme (PHP) launch a new automated patient booking system to deliver a fast, easy and confidential care service to doctors, dentists and trainees across all parts of England.

This service is the first of its kind and went live in January 2017. In order to deliver a nationwide service, NHS PHP needed to develop a mobile application and a patient booking system that would digitise its processes while providing anonymity to patients. PHP sought guidance from the NHS England digital team who referred PHP to OutSystems having previously undertaken an assessment of its low-code platform.

OutSystems addresses two huge problems organisations face with their mobile app strategy: the relentless demand to stay competitive by bringing new mobile solutions to the market and the scarcity of mobile development skills needed to build enterprise-grade, cross-platform apps.

NHS PHP's requirement was similar to another healthcare solution that OutSystems partner Truewind had developed. OutSystems teamed up with Truewind as an implementation partner to provide first-hand insight into designing and implementing an app that would easily engage patients and providers. NHS PHP quickly and easily developed a new mobile app and a fully automated new GP care system, which is now being rolled out to 2,000 health professionals countrywide. The organisation was particularly impressed by the speed of development. Using the low-code application development platform recognised as a Leader by both Gartner and Forrester, it took less than seven weeks to build and implement the truly innovative and flexible service.

Lucy Warner, Chief Executive of NHS PHP said, "If we hadn't digitised this service, we would have needed to double our administrative staff from four to eight in order to cope. Then you can add into this the cost of recruitment and also, we simply don't have the space to house that many staff. Patients have found the system very intuitive, and as a result, have required minimal training."

OutSystems is delighted to have been involved in the project which now allows healthcare professionals to find therapists in their area and book an appointment anonymously using their mobile device. Previously this service was only available to a select number of patients and had been provided manually over the phone with MS excel spreadsheets and was restricted to the London area.

The Practitioner Health Programme (PHP) is a confidential, NHS treatment service for doctors, dentists and trainees who are unable to access confidential care through mainstream NHS routes due to the nature of their role and/or health condition. The service operates in central London, led by Dr. Gerada, and both she and the PHP team have expertise in treating health professionals with addiction and mental health problems. To date the service has seen and treated more than 2000 practitioner patients from across the UK. http://php.nhs.uk/

Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organisations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire application portfolios that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

