Bomgar, a leader in secure access solutions, today announced the launch of its new Global Channel Program, building upon Bomgar's strong partner ecosystem. The enhanced program makes it even easier for partners to engage with Bomgar through simplifying the partner levels, offering deal registration and protection, and delivering more localized training. In addition, the program focuses on expanding relationships with security partners who can extend the value of Bomgar's Secure Access solutions through sales, implementation, integration, and managed services. Ultimately, Bomgar intends to grow its channel bookings to more than a third of its business.

"I'm looking forward to leading the Bomgar Channels and Alliances team as we roll out this enhanced program, which offers highly-competitive partner compensation and incentives, in-depth training and onboarding, and a new partner portal for partner communications and deal registration," said Kevin Crow, VP of worldwide channels and alliances. "Bomgar provides partners with easy-to-integrate solutions that allow their customers to secure and support people and systems, defend privileged credentials, and protect endpoints. We're proud of the achievements we've made with our existing partners over the past several years, in both the ITSM and cybersecurity markets. We're excited to begin working with new strategic partners to help organizations protect themselves from threats from both privileged insiders and third-party vendors."

Crow recently joined Bomgar, bringing more than 10 years of alliance and business development experience to the company. He previously ran alliance and partnership initiatives at leading technology and software organizations, and joins Bomgar most recently from IBM, where he served as a Senior Director of Alliances and Partnerships.

Bomgar enables security and IT professionals to securely access nearly any device or system, anywhere in the world. Bomgar Remote Support is used by thousands of service and support organizations to access and troubleshoot Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android devices and applications. With Bomgar Privileged Access, organizations can control, monitor, and manage privileged access to critical systems by insiders and third-parties, protecting their most sensitive data from the risk of a cyber breach. Bomgar's enterprise password management solution, Bomgar Vault, allows companies to easily secure, manage, and administer shared passwords and credentials for privileged users.

This week, Bomgar is exhibiting and showcasing its secure access solutions at Black Hat in Las Vegas. Stop by booth #471 for a demo, or for more information about Bomgar's partner network, please visit: www.bomgar.com/partners.

