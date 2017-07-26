Stony Hill Corp.: Stony Hill Makes Strategic Investment into Precision Cultivation Systems

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2017 / Stony Hill Corp. (OTCQB: STNY), a diversified company focused on the cannabis industry, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in Precision Cultivation Systems. (PCS).

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Stony Hill will make a direct equity investment into Precision Cultivation Systems. Stony Hill will be a passive investor but looks forward to an expanding relationship with PCS with additional strategic partnership opportunities in the future.

The PCS systems boasts numerous proprietary features that help produce healthier plants that consistently delivers increased yield and higher quality flower. The moisture and nutrient delivery system allows for exceptional plant growth characteristics and reduces root molding. This hydroponic cultivation system is designed to decrease labor costs, while increasing plant growth rates, vitality, yield and essential oil production from unique patent pending components with the sole external factor to operation being nutrient and irrigation supply.

In the PCS's, first cannabis show entry, the prestigious Chalice Cup, Precision Cultivation Systems, along with its Nutrients partner, won the Grand Prize for Best Overall flower (Do-Si-Do), 1st Place Indica, 3rd Place Indica (White Fire OG) and 1st Prize for Highest THC and the Highest Terpenes.

Chris Bridges, President of Stony Hill stated, "As Stony Hill continues to expand into multiple segments of the cannabis industry, this investment fits very nicely into our strategy to expand Stony Hill's hydroponics and growing presence for our platform of products. This investment represents another step toward building our company into a leading platform in the cannabis industry. Stony Hill and PCS will have a synergistic relationship, with a focus on the development of innovative growing systems for the cannabis industry."

Kris Kaminski, CEO of Precision Cultivation Systems, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Stony Hill and Damian Marley as a long-term investor and strategic partner. We welcome Stony Hill into the PCS family and are excited to have access to their considerable sales, marketing, and business expertise. With this partnership, our mission of bringing quality, effective, and reliable cultivation models to growers across the world has taken a significant step forward."

About Stony Hill Corp.

Stony Hill Corp. (www.stonyhillcorp.com) is a diversified company focused on multiples areas of the cannabis, hemp and CBD industry. The Company is focused on select investment, branding, real estate, and partnership opportunities in the recreational, health and wellness, nutraceutical, and media industries.

Stony Hill has several strategic partnerships currently in place and is actively pursuing additional partnerships and other strategic growth opportunities.

About Precision Cultivation Systems

Precision Cultivation Systems LLC is a Delaware based company specializing in the design, manufacture, and implementation of its patent-pending award winning proprietary high-performance plant cultivation systems. Precision Cultivation Systems proudly designs, manufactures and assembles all core system components in the United States of America from medical grade plastics. Precision Cultivation Systems has decades of expertise in commercial cultivation, environmental science, plant physiology, engineering, and manufacturing to make it possible to not just grow but to grow with precision.

SOURCE: Stony Hill Corp.