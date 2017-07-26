TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- Agora Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: AGHI): The concept and the potential of the "Internet of things" (IoT) is increasingly becoming the hot topic of conversation. The interconnection of these embedded devices is expected to bring automation to nearly every field, while also enabling advanced applications like a smart grid and expanding to areas such as smart cities. Dubbed the next industrial revolution, the IoT will have tremendous impact on how we live, work and interact with things and with each other.

In 2013, the Global Standards Initiative on Internet of Things (IoT-GSI) defined the IoT as "a global infrastructure for the information society, enabling advanced services by interconnecting (physical and virtual) things that collect useful data with the help of existing technologies and then autonomously flowing the data between other devices."

IT research firm, Gartner, says that 8.4 billion connected "things" are in use in 2017, up 31% from 2016 (Gartner, Dec 2016). Leading information analyst, IHS Markit Ltd, forecasted that by 2020, IoT will grow to 30.7 billion devices and 75.4 billion in 2025. By 2050, IoT will be used to wirelessly integrate urban services like traffic management, energy use, health care, transportation, power plants, water use and waste management on the smart grid. In effect, creating a smart city capable of reducing costs and predicting the consumption of resources.

As well as the expansion of Internet-connected automation into a plethora of new areas, IoT is also expected to generate tons of data from diverse locations, with the consequent necessity to index, store, process and aggregate such data quickly and effectively.

This is where Agora Holdings is placing its footprint. The world is changing and with the IoT revolution on its way, Geegle Media, together with RiNET Telecom, is working to enhance network capabilities, to improve coverage, communication and efficiency. Geegle Media's new project GeegDATA will create a place for this generated data and GeegCONNECT will serve as the smart link in between. The world is changing and Agora Holdings Inc. is marking its presence.

Contact:

Agora Holdings Inc.

info@agoraholdingsinc.com

Tel: 1.844.625.8896



