Frost & Sullivan Commends Tacton's Leading-edge Tacton CPQ for Facilitating Manufacturing Companies' Shift to Industry 4.0

Tacton CPQ eases sales processes by aligning with the company's business and technology requirements

LONDON, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the configure, price, quote (CPQ) solutions industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Tacton with the 2017 North America Frost & Sullivan Award for Product Leadership. Acknowledging the manufacturing industry's gradual transformation towards Industry 4.0, Tacton has strategically developed a CPQ solution that provides the connectivity, speed, and insight needed for manufacturers to digitize their processes. Tacton's flagship product, the intuitive, browser-based Tacton CPQ, defines product configuration rules and updates them as products change, thereby synchronizing engineering and production with sales. Tacton's intelligent configuration engine, a model-based constraint solver, enables smart manufacturing.

Tacton CPQ offers the following features and benefits:

Fast configuration of complex products and systems suggesting best-fitting solutions

Development of country- and role-specific proposals after taking product variations into account based on local laws and regulations, in multiple currencies and languages

Automated solution optimization for selected result aspects, like price, durability, or weight

Integration with computer-aided design systems for engineering with configured products

Integration with customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and product lifecycle management systems to facilitate data transfer

"Tacton CPQ minimizes the need for costly and time-consuming customization with its constraint-based configuration, as it imposes far fewer rules," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Brendan Read. "The solution considers all variables simultaneously, resulting in error-free, valid, and consistent configurations. Additionally, it facilitates tasks for sales personnel by enabling guided selling, collaborative quoting tools, built-in commercial and technical approval workflows, and automated branded proposal and supporting document generation."

Tacton CPQ's stateless configuration engine handles complex models and high user loads. Its Professional and Enterprise market-tailored editions are available as hosted-on-the-cloud and on-premises solutions. Cloud/hosting on a multitenant platform lowers up-front investment and system maintenance costs for users. More than 250 customers have benefitted from Tacton's solutions in various ways.

Importantly, Tacton keeps its product updated and relevant in a rapidly changing marketplace. For instance, it launched its new CPQ platform in late 2016 with the following features:

Sales engineering process automation through fully integrated CAD functionality

Native live 3-D product visualization as products are being configured

Order entry to ERP systems, with feedback to the CPQ application on order status

A new intuitive user interface with responsive design

Tacton Salesforce has also released an extension for Salesforce CPQ, which is built and hosted on the App Cloud. Furthermore, it has added apps for iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch.

"The company is looking to expand in markets outside of Europe, particularly in North America," noted Read. "In line with this goal, it is laying emphasis on growth through a series of strategic partnership with companies such as Salesforce, Birlasoft, CirrusCPQ, and also through acquisitions like Lumo Graphics. Overall, Tacton has positioned itself very strongly with its Tacton CPQ, serving a wide array of applications and diverse needs for quality, functionality, and price/performance value."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality and that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it supports.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Tacton

Tacton Systems is a world leader in advanced product configuration. Tacton's technology redefines how product configuration is managed, making it radically simpler to configure, design and sell complex products. Tacton's solutions integrate easily with surrounding systems and have standard integrations for many leading e-commerce, ERP, CRM, PDM, PLM, and CAD systems. Tacton is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with customers and resellers across the globe.

Frederic Laziou, CEO, P: +46 709 564312 E: frederic.laziou@tacton.com

Anders Ekman, CMO, P: +46739 202412 E: anders.ekman@tacton.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

