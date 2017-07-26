sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.07.2017 | 15:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Smart Home Speaker Market in US 2017-2021: Increase in Availability of Multifunctional Products

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Smart Home Speaker Market in US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Logo

The smart home speaker market in US to grow at a CAGR of 38.49% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Smart Home Speaker Market in US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in availability of multifunctional products. Rapidly evolving technology helps improve product quality and provides user-friendly designs. The demand for technologically advanced products has compelled many vendors to develop multifunctional products.

For instance, Mattel offers Aristotle, a multifunctional product with a baby monitor, speaker with a voice-activated smart assistant, smart light, HD Wi-Fi camera, and sound machine. This multifunctional product automatically recognizes when babies wake up and soothes them to sleep with white noise, lullaby, and a favorite song or a night-light. It also logs wet diapers and feedings through voice commands and a phone app.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in buying power of millennials. People born between 1980 and 2000 are called millennials. They form a significant percentage of the population in the US and earn high incomes even though most of them are in their twenties. Thus, millennials have become a major target segment for a wide range of businesses, including smart connected products such as smart home speakers. Millennials are more tech savvy compared with other generations. They have the ability to adapt quickly to technology and can access just about any service they could possibly need with a click of a button. Most of the millennials use two to three tech devices at least once daily. The increase in adoption of smartphones and internet penetration among the millennials are driving the market for smart home speakers.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Connectivity and app-related issues. Smart home speakers are highly dependent on internet connectivity. Users have to be connected to the internet to use the app and communicate with smart home speakers. Smart home speakers are also connected to sensors. Issues with sensor connectivity lead to a disconnection between the app and smart home speaker.

Key vendors

  • Alphabet
  • Amazon.com
  • Invoxia
  • Lenovo

Other prominent vendors

  • COWIN Technology
  • FABRIQ
  • Interactive Voice
  • LG Electronics
  • Mattel
  • OMAKER
  • Pan Ocean Technology
  • Sony Mobile Communications

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: US economic indicators

PART 06: Market landscape

PART 07: Market segmentation by technology

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mlktgt/smart_home

cMedia Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire