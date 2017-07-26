Smart Home Speaker Market in US 2017-2021: Increase in Availability of Multifunctional Products

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Smart Home Speaker Market in US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The smart home speaker market in US to grow at a CAGR of 38.49% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Smart Home Speaker Market in US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in availability of multifunctional products. Rapidly evolving technology helps improve product quality and provides user-friendly designs. The demand for technologically advanced products has compelled many vendors to develop multifunctional products.

For instance, Mattel offers Aristotle, a multifunctional product with a baby monitor, speaker with a voice-activated smart assistant, smart light, HD Wi-Fi camera, and sound machine. This multifunctional product automatically recognizes when babies wake up and soothes them to sleep with white noise, lullaby, and a favorite song or a night-light. It also logs wet diapers and feedings through voice commands and a phone app.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in buying power of millennials. People born between 1980 and 2000 are called millennials. They form a significant percentage of the population in the US and earn high incomes even though most of them are in their twenties. Thus, millennials have become a major target segment for a wide range of businesses, including smart connected products such as smart home speakers. Millennials are more tech savvy compared with other generations. They have the ability to adapt quickly to technology and can access just about any service they could possibly need with a click of a button. Most of the millennials use two to three tech devices at least once daily. The increase in adoption of smartphones and internet penetration among the millennials are driving the market for smart home speakers.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Connectivity and app-related issues. Smart home speakers are highly dependent on internet connectivity. Users have to be connected to the internet to use the app and communicate with smart home speakers. Smart home speakers are also connected to sensors. Issues with sensor connectivity lead to a disconnection between the app and smart home speaker.

Key vendors



Alphabet

Amazon.com

Invoxia

Lenovo



Other prominent vendors



COWIN Technology

FABRIQ

Interactive Voice

LG Electronics

Mattel

OMAKER

Pan Ocean Technology

Sony Mobile Communications



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: US economic indicators



PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Market segmentation by technology



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



