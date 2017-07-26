Military Armoured Vehicle Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Product (Main Battle Tank (MBT), Medium Armoured Vehicle (MAV), Light Protected Vehicle (LPV), Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP), Other Armoured Vehicle), Forecasts by Type (Wheeled, Tracked), and by Leading National Markets.

Interested or involved in the military armoured vehicle market? Visiongain has produced an in depth market research report into the military armoured vehicle market. A variety of submarket forecasts are covered, whilst profiles of leading national markets offer you insights into region-specific opportunities and developments. Visiongain understands this market will be worth $14bn in 2017.

• Australia

• Canada

• China

• France

• Germany

• India

• Israel

• Italy

• Japan

• Russia

• Saudi Arabia

• South Korea

• United Kingdom

• US

• Rest of the World

Continued procurement of armoured vehicles and other similar developments have had a quantifiable effect on the market. This report covers developments within the market, as well as other factors that could affect the military armoured vehicle market and the wider defence sector. By also covering the below submarkets, the report gives readers a concise overview of the market.



• By Product:

- Main Battle Tank (MBT)

- Medium Armoured Vehicle (MAV)

- Light Protected Vehicle (LPV)

- Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP)

- Other Armoured Vehicle



• By Type:

- Wheeled

- Tracked

Detailed information on the military armoured vehicle market can be used to help develop your business plans and strategy. With a Visiongain report, the reader is able to see a clear overview of a market. Concise, clear analysis supports Visiongain's conclusions, and our market evaluations will help your company when considering the military armoured vehicle market. View company profiles of key players within the market:

• AM General

• BAE Systems plc

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Navistar International Corporation

• Oshkosh Corporation

• Rheinmetall AG

• Textron Inc.

• Thales Group

This report is essential reading for you or anyone in the defence sector with an interest in military armoured vehicles. Purchasing this report today will help you to recognise those important market opportunities and understand the possibilities there. I look forward to receiving your order.

