Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2017) - Wabi Exploration Inc. (CSE: WAB) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Andrew McQuire has resigned as a director of the Company effective immediately. The board of directors and management would like to thank Mr. McQuire for his contribution to the Company and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

The current board of directors consists of James M. Brady, Galen McNamara and Latika Prasad.

For further information please contact:

James Brady, President and CEO

Tel: (416) 361-2823

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.