Stable Isotope-Labeled Compounds Market Worth 294.2 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Market by Type (C13, D, 018, N15 label), Application (Research, Clinical Diagnostics, Industrial), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 294.2 Million by 2022 from an estimated USD 254.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.94%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse66 Market Data Tables and29 Figures spread through133 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/stable-isotope-labeling-market-53034199.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The key factors driving the growth of this market include rising proteomics research, increasing research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, and rising prevalence of cancer. However, the high cost of stable isotope-labeled compounds may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.

By type, the Deuterium (H-2) segment to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of type, the stable-isotope-labelling market is broadly segmented into Carbon-13, Deuterium (H-2), Oxygen-18, Nitrogen-15, and others (noble gases and metals). In 2017, Deuterium (H-2) is expected to account for the largest share of this market and projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to increasing use of H-2 in several research and industrial applications.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=53034199

By application, the research segment to hold the largest market share in 2017

Based on the application of stable isotope-labeled compounds, the market is further classified into research, clinical diagnostics, industrial, and other applications. In 2017, the research segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Stable Isotope-Labeled Compounds Market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest growth of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing research activities and funding in areas of biomedical, pharmaceutical, environmental & ecological, and agricultural research.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment to account for the largest market share in 2017

Based on end user, the stable-isotope-labelling market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes, and other end users (contract research organizations, food & beverage companies, and forensic laboratories). In 2017, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Increased use of stable isotope-labeled compounds in R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector is one of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Speak to Analyst @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=53034199

North America to dominate the market in 2017

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Stable Isotope-Labeled Compounds Market, followed by Europe. Factors such as growth of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, support for this sector from the Isotope Production and Distribution Program Fund, the presence of a large nuclear industry in the U.S., growth of the Canadian pharmaceutical industry, and the rising adoption of PET imaging in Canada are contributing to the large share of the North American region. Increasing pharmaceutical R&D and the presence of a large number of research institutes & CROs in Germany, increasing number of PET-CT procedures and favourable scenario for environmental research in the U.K., rising metabolomics research in France, and the increase in R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry in the RoE are majorly contributing to the growth of the European Stable Isotope-Labeled Compounds Market, which holds the second-largest market share.

The key players in the global Stable Isotope-Labeled Compounds Market include Cambridge Isotopes Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), URENCO (U.K.), IsoSciences, LLC (U.S.), Medical Isotopes, Inc. (U.S.), Omicron Biochemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Nordion (Canada) Inc., Trace Sciences International (U.S.), Alsachim (France), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), and Rotem Industries Israel, Ltd. (Israel).

Browse Related Reports

Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Type (Diagnostic (SPECT - Technetium, PET - F-18), Therapeutic (Beta Emitters - I-131, Alpha Emitters, Brachytherapy - Y-90) & by Application (Oncology, Thyroid, Cardiology) - Global Forecasts to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/radiopharmaceuticals-market-417.html

Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market by Product (SPECT (Hybrid SPECT, Standalone SPECT), Hybrid PET, Planar Scintigraphy), Application (Oncology, Cardiology & Neurology), End user (Hospitals, Imaging Centres) - Global Forecasts to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pet-market-98.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets